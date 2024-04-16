Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

PZZA stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

