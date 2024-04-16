Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
