Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 153547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

