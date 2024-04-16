Private Client Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.35 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.