Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.42. The company had a trading volume of 422,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $4,106,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

