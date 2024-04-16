The Weir Group PLC (WEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 5th

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

