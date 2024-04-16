China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,655,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.18.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
