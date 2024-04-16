China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,655,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

