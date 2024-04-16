TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on May 3rd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Up 0.3 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 83.24 ($1.04) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.80 ($1.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.44. The firm has a market cap of £203.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1,037.50.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
