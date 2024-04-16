V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given “Neutral” Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

