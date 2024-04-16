Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KOF. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

