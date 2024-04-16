Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.50. 1,571,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,981. The firm has a market cap of $374.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

