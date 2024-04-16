Wealth Alliance Acquires 16,900 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,015,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501,152. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

