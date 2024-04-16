Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $274,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,603. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.