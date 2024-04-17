6,844 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $426.10. 27,818,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,200,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.36 and its 200-day moving average is $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

