Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IVW stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
