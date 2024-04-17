Allen Capital Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,242 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

