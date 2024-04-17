Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $44.49 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

