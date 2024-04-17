Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,610,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 442,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

