Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
AIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 442,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%.
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
