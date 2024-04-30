Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ashtead Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

AT stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ashtead Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 791 ($9.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £655.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3,804.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.35.

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £612,759.53 ($769,701.71). In related news, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon acquired 3,015 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($24,995.60). Also, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £612,759.53 ($769,701.71). Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

