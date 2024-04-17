ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 42,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.55. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

