Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Datadog comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after buying an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,001,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $202,877,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,953. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

