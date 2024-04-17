Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 15,302 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

