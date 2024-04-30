Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

