Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Yum China Trading Down 7.9 %
YUMC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.
Yum China Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
