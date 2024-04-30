Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

MBIN opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

