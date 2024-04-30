Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
MBIN opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.18.
Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merchants Bancorp
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.