Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

