Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 562,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

