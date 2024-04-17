Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Declines By 9.6%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.
About Dowa
