CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $298.30 and last traded at $298.80. 456,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,471,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 830.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 97.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.