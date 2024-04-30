New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.4%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,831,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,597,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.