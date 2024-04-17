FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,408,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 11,290,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104,081.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
