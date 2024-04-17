Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Engie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Engie has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.