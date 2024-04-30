Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,507,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,564,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 856.7% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $319,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

