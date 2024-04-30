Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 33,753,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average daily volume of 2,124,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.