Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 19.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 33,753,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,489% from the average daily volume of 2,124,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

