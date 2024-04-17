Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 167 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

