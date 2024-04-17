Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £175.89 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($242.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £213 ($265.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £192.47 ($239.60).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £149 ($185.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £120.20 ($149.63) and a 12 month high of £179.80 ($223.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £146.20. The firm has a market cap of £26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,733.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.