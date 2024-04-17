Capital Analysts LLC Sells 774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

