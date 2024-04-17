Comparing Titan International (NYSE:TWI) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Titan International and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Titan International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 0 0 0 N/A Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Metallus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Titan International has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International 4.32% 22.57% 7.71% Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan International and Metallus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.82 billion 0.39 $78.76 million $1.25 9.31 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.69 $69.40 million $1.46 14.64

Titan International has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan International beats Metallus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.