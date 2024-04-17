Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.12 and last traded at $439.06. Approximately 13,531,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,738,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.27.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

