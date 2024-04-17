Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.71 and last traded at $51.75. Approximately 1,331,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,886,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.