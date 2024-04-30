Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH):
- 4/22/2024 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2024 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/28/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH opened at $193.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.24.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
