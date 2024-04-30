Mosaic (MOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

