Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 292.97, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

