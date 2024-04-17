NeueHealth (NEUE) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeueHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1116 2552 98 2.69

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.04% -1.59% -0.04%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 8.68

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

