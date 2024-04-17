Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 428 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,376 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

