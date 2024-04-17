Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 479,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,444. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.