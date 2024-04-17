Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA remained flat at $27.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,903,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,687. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.