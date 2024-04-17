KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. ManpowerGroup makes up about 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. 421,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

