Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.57 and its 200 day moving average is $264.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

