PGGM Investments Has $794,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PTC were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.42 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

